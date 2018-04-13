Indians' Jason Kipnis: Tallies three hits Thursday
Kipnis went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Thursday's win over the Tigers.
Kipnis entered Thursday's contest having collected just two hits in his last 39 at-bats, including four consecutive multi-strikeout games. The three hits raised his average from .109 to .160 and his two RBI were only his second and third of the young season. Hopefully Thursday's effort can help spur the veteran second baseman out of his slump.
