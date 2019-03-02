Indians' Jason Kipnis: Targeting return Monday
Kipnis (quadriceps) is expected to return to action Monday against the Padres, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
He is dealing with a quad/hip flexor injury, but the fact that the Indians are expecting him back in a couple days suggests the injury is minor.
