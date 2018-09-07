Indians' Jason Kipnis: Three-run homer

Kipnis went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run Thursday against the Blue Jays.

Kipnis took Mark Leiter Jr. deep in the ninth inning to record his 15th home run of the season. He now has three home runs in his past eight games, while also driving in 10 runners. Though Kipnis' .230 average is a disappointment, he has the opportunity to both score and drive in 70 runners for the season thanks to strong team context.

