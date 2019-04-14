Indians' Jason Kipnis: To come off injured list Monday

Kipnis (calf) is expected to join the Indians in time for Monday's game against Seattle, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

Cleveland designated Brad Miller for assignment following Sunday's loss to Kansas City, opening up a roster spot for Kipnis. He's yet to play in 2019 due to a calf strain, but this latest move indicates the second baseman will return from the injured list in time for the series opener.

