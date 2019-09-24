Indians' Jason Kipnis: Undergoes surgery

Kipnis underwent surgery Tuesday to remove the hook of the hamate bone in his right hand, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The procedure, which was performed by Dr. Thomas Graham in New York, typically carries a five-to-seven week recovery timeline, meaning Kipnis likely won't play again this season even if the Indians make a deep run in the playoffs. The veteran second baseman appeared in 121 games before suffering the season-ending injury, slashing .245/.304/.410 with 17 home runs and seven steals.