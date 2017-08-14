Indians' Jason Kipnis: Will rejoin lineup Monday
Kipnis (hamstring) will start at second base and bat second Monday against the Red Sox.
Kipnis was out of the lineup for the third straight game Sunday against the Rays, but the fact that he was able to enter the contest off the bench and log two at-bats signaled that he wasn't on tap for another stint on the disabled list due to the recurring hamstring issue. After the injury presented no complications overnight, Kipnis will now settle back into his regular role in the middle infield, resulting in Giovanny Urshela moving to the bench.
More News
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Remains on bench Sunday•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Could return Sunday•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: DL decision coming Saturday•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Held out Friday•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Day-to-day with hamstring injury, per Francona•
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...