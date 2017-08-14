Play

Indians' Jason Kipnis: Will rejoin lineup Monday

Kipnis (hamstring) will start at second base and bat second Monday against the Red Sox.

Kipnis was out of the lineup for the third straight game Sunday against the Rays, but the fact that he was able to enter the contest off the bench and log two at-bats signaled that he wasn't on tap for another stint on the disabled list due to the recurring hamstring issue. After the injury presented no complications overnight, Kipnis will now settle back into his regular role in the middle infield, resulting in Giovanny Urshela moving to the bench.

