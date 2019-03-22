Indians' Jason Kipnis: Won't be ready for Opening Day

Kipnis is dealing with a low-grade calf strain and will miss 7-to-10 days, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Kipnis was removed from Wednesday's spring game due to right calf tightness, and a subsequent MRI confirmed the infielder is dealing with a minor strain. He'll be withheld from baseball activities for the next week or so before being reevaluated; while Kipnis is expected to miss Opening Day, he could avoid a stint on the injured list to open the season if he shows improvement over the next week. With Francisco Lindor (calf) also expected to miss time early, the Indians will likely go with a combination of Max Moroff and Eric Stamets up the middle.

