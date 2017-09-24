Play

Bruce (heel) is hoping he can serve as designated hitter Sunday after being removed from Saturday's game, Zack Meisel of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

The outfielder was reportedly removed for precautionary reasons, and the fact Bruce already is setting up to play a day later is encouraging. His owners should check his lineup status Sunday.

