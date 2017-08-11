Bruce will make his first start as a member of the Indians on Friday, batting fifth and playing in right field, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Bruce came into the game Thursday for his Cleveland debut, going 0-for-1 at the plate during the team's loss to the Rays. Moving forward, he should see a majority of the starts in right field, while batting in the middle of the order. Throughout the 2017 season with the Mets, Bruce slashed .247/.313/.495 with 25 home runs and 66 RBI.