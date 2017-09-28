Bruce went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Thursday's win over Minnesota.

The solo shot gives Bruce a career-high 35 homers for the campaign, as the slugger has built off of his rebound 2016 showing. His .254/.321/.506 slash line doesn't jump off the page, but it's serviceable alongside his home runs, 97 RBI and 81 runs. It won't be shocking if Bruce is ripe for profit in the middle rounds of drafts again next spring, either.