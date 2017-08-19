Indians' Jay Bruce: Blasts two homers against Kansas City
Bruce homered twice and drove in five runs in a 3-for-5 game in Friday's blowout win over the Royals.
Bruce has been on fire since coming over to Cleveland, as he now owns a ridiculous .406/.486/.813 batting line in nine games with his new club. With 32 home runs between the Mets and Indians, Bruce is now just two away from tying his career high in home runs, set all the way back in 2012 with the Reds.
