Bruce went 1-for-3 with a solo homer and a walk in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader in Minnesota.

Bruce's fourth-inning solo shot was his first home run in eight games for Cleveland after coming over from the Mets. That's not to say the powerful outfielder hasn't been contributing at the plate, as he's now hit safely in seven consecutive games after failing to reach as a pinch-hitter in his team debut. The home run was also Bruce's 30th of the year, putting him over that mark for the fifth time in the past seven seasons.