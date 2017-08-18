Indians' Jay Bruce: Hits first home run with new team
Bruce went 1-for-3 with a solo homer and a walk in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader in Minnesota.
Bruce's fourth-inning solo shot was his first home run in eight games for Cleveland after coming over from the Mets. That's not to say the powerful outfielder hasn't been contributing at the plate, as he's now hit safely in seven consecutive games after failing to reach as a pinch-hitter in his team debut. The home run was also Bruce's 30th of the year, putting him over that mark for the fifth time in the past seven seasons.
More News
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...