Indians' Jay Bruce: Homer short of cycle Tuesday
Bruce went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, a run scored and an RBI in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Angels.
With the regular season drawing to a close and the playoffs approaching, Bruce seems to be finding his stroke again, slashing .308/.379/.615 over his last seven games. The 30-year-old may get some rest if Cleveland locks up home-field advantage early, but otherwise he should remain a fixture in right field and in the heart of a very potent lineup.
