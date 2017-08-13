Bruce went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI in Saturday's 3-0 win in Tampa.

The veteran has wasted no time making an impacting since becoming a member of the Tribe on Wednesday. Bruce collected multi-hit efforts in his first two starts with the club, banking a double, two RBI and a run in those efforts. He'll continue to stay busy in right field while Lonnie Chisenhall (calf) is out on a rehab assignment.