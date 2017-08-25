Indians' Jay Bruce: One homer short of personal best
Bruce went 2-for-5 with a solo homer and two runs scored Thursday against the Red Sox.
Bruce wasn't expected to do much with Boston trotting out left-hander Chris Sale for this one, but Cleveland's offense chased Sale after just three innings to set up Bruce's sixth-inning long ball off right-hander Brandon Workman. The heavy-hitting outfielder is just one home run shy of matching his 2012 career high of 34.
