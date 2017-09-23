Bruce was removed from Saturday's game against the Indians with left heel discomfort, Zack Meisel of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

The extent of Bruce's setback is not certain, but the report adds he was removed for "precautionary reasons," so it's likely the Indians were just playing it safe since all they really have left to play for at this point is home-field advantage in the postseason. It remains to be seen if Bruce will miss any additional action.