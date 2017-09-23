Indians' Jay Bruce: Removed with heel soreness
Bruce was removed from Saturday's game against the Indians with left heel discomfort, Zack Meisel of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
The extent of Bruce's setback is not certain, but the report adds he was removed for "precautionary reasons," so it's likely the Indians were just playing it safe since all they really have left to play for at this point is home-field advantage in the postseason. It remains to be seen if Bruce will miss any additional action.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...