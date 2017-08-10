Indians' Jay Bruce: Traded to Cleveland
Bruce has been traded to the Indians, Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reports.
With Michael Brantley out with a sprained right ankle, Cleveland was looking for another solid bat for their lineup and landed one in Bruce from the Mets. Bruce, who has 29 home runs and will be a free agent at the end of the season, gives the Indians a power-bat from the left side
