Play

Bruce has been traded to the Indians, Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reports.

With Michael Brantley out with a sprained right ankle, Cleveland was looking for another solid bat for their lineup and landed one in Bruce from the Mets. Bruce, who has 29 home runs and will be a free agent at the end of the season, gives the Indians a power-bat from the left side

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast