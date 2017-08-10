Indians' Jay Bruce: Trying to join club for Thursday game
The Indians are trying to have Bruce join the club for their road game with the Rays on Thursday.
The Tribe Insider blog said the club is "efforting getting Jay to St. Pete tonight". His owners in daily transaction leagues should monitor whether he can make the trip in time so they can slide someone in to replace him if he can't. Regardless of when he first dons his new threads, Bruce will be a major FAAB target in AL-only setups this coming weekend.
