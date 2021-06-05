Mejia allowed one hit and one walk while striking out two in three scoreless innings in Friday's loss to the Orioles. He didn't factor into the decision.

Mejia was initially slated to start Wednesday, but his outing was pushed back due to inclement weather. The right-hander only threw 50 pitches in his first major-league start, but he was able to hold the Orioles scoreless to begin the game. Mejia could remain in the rotation while Zach Plesac (thumb) is on the injured list. If he makes another start, he tentatively lines up to do so on the road against the Cardinals on Wednesday.