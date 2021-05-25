Mejia (1-0) picked up the win in Monday's 6-5 victory over the Tigers, striking out one in a perfect inning of relief.

Making just his second big-league appearance, Mejia entered the game with the score tied 3-3 and wound up the pitcher of record for Cleveland when the team took the lead in the top of the seventh inning. The usage doesn't suggest he's being considered for a rotation spot any time soon, but if he continues to pitch well Mejia will work his way into a more prominent role on the staff.