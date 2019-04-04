Indians' Jean Carlos Mejia: Opens at High-A
Mejia is opening the year with High-A Lynchburg, MLB.com reports.
It was initially reported that he had been optioned to Double-A out of big-league camp this spring, but he will instead head to High-A after spending most of 2018 at Low-A. Mejia was a low-key breakout prospect last year, getting his fastball up into the mid-90s while flashing a couple plus breaking pitches. If the 6-foot-4 righty carries over last year's success to High-A and possibly Double-A later this season, he could shoot up prospect lists.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Are They Good?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and tries to sort out which...
-
Waivers: Boyd's historic start
Chris Towers breaks down the top waiver wire adds for Thursday and Wednesday's winners and...
-
Bullpen Report: Parker, Swarzak
Is Josh Hader the closer now for the Mariners? What about Blake Parker for the Twins? How long...
-
When to drop a slow starter
The players you loved on Draft Day aren't playing well or often enough, and meanwhile new options...
-
Looking for Trea Turner replacements?
Trea Turner has a broken finger and will miss a few weeks. Scott White says it's no reason...