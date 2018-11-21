Indians' Jean Carlos Mejia: Protected from Rule 5 draft

Mejia was added to Cleveland's 40-man roster Tuesday, T.J. Zuppe of The Athletic reports.

Mejia hasn't made it past High-A through four minor-league seasons, but the Indians evidently feel strongly about his future and will protect him from the Rule 5 draft by moving him to the 40-man roster. Bobby Bradley and Sam Hentges were also added prior to the deadline.

