Mejia (abdomen) was activated off the minor-league injured list Tuesday.

Mejia landed on the injured list April 23 with the abdominal strain and ended up missing three weeks of action. The 22-year-old will look to pick up where he left off for High-A Lynchburg after posting a 2.25 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 21:4 K:BB over three starts prior to the injury.

