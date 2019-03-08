Mejia was optioned to Double-A Akron on Friday.

Mejia appeared in two games with the Indians this spring and allowed two runs on two hits and a walk over two innings. Cleveland added the 22-year-old to the 40-man roster in November to protect him from the Rule 5 draft after he posted a 3.13 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 97:20 K:BB over 15 starts at Low-A Lake County last season.

