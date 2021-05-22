Mejia pitched 2.1 scoreless innings, allowing a hit with five strikeouts in Friday's 10-0 loss to Minnesota.
Mejia ended the fourth inning, which saw Minnesota rack up nine runs. He then pitched in the fifth and sixth without trouble. The 24-year-old's last full season came with High-A Lynchburg in 2019, where he posted a 4.09 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 36:9 K:BB across 33 innings as a starter. Mejia will begin in the bullpen for Cleveland, but he could ultimately challenge Sam Hentges for the fifth starter role eventually.