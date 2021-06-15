Mejia didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 4-3 win over the Orioles, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk over four innings. He struck out three.

The young right-hander got the hook after 55 pitches (34 strikes) and Cleveland ahead 3-2, denying him a shot at his first win since moving into the rotation. The outing was Mejia's longest yet, but it's not yet clear if the team is going to fully stretch him out, limiting his usefulness to fantasy GMs until he begins pitching deeper into games. On the season, Mejia has a 4.26 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 13:5 K:BB through his first 12.2 big-league innings.