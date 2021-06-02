Mejia will start Wednesday's game against the White Sox, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Eli Morgan was originally scheduled to start Wednesday, but Mejia will instead pitch for Cleveland. Mejia has covered five innings out of the bullpen since being promoted May 18, but he began the season at Triple-A and allowed two runs on six hits with a 10:5 K:BB over nine innings (two starts).
