Mejia (1-1) allowed four earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out one across two-thirds of an inning, taking the loss to the Cardinals on Wednesday.

Mejia surrendered his first four runs of the year after posting eight scoreless innings prior this season. He was only able to record two outs in the first frame before being relieved after letting five guys get on base. The 24-year-old only has just 8.2 MLB innings under his belt, but he has been asked to start recently with injuries to the rotation. He has a 4.15 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP.