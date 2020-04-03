Indians' Jean Carlos Mejia: To open at Double-A
Mejia will open the year at Double-A Akron.
The 23-year-old righty missed a good chunk of last season with an abdominal injury, but he was pretty impressive when he pitched. Mejia logged a 2.11 FIP (4.09 ERA), 1.12 WHIP and 36:9 K:BB in 33 innings at High-A. He has a workhorse frame (6-foot-4, 240 pounds), good command of a low-to-mid-90s fastball and a couple breaking balls with plus potential.
