Play

Mejia will open the year at Double-A Akron.

The 23-year-old righty missed a good chunk of last season with an abdominal injury, but he was pretty impressive when he pitched. Mejia logged a 2.11 FIP (4.09 ERA), 1.12 WHIP and 36:9 K:BB in 33 innings at High-A. He has a workhorse frame (6-foot-4, 240 pounds), good command of a low-to-mid-90s fastball and a couple breaking balls with plus potential.

More News
Our Latest Stories