Mejia won't pitch Wednesday against the White Sox after the game was postponed due to inclement weather, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Mejia was expected to make his first career start Wednesday. However, Mejia will now start Friday's game against the Orioles, while Aaron Civale will serve as the starter Saturday, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
