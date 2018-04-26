Beliveau's contract was selected from Triple-A Columbus on Thursday.

With Andrew Miller (hamstring) landing on the disabled list, Cleveland needed another lefty in the bullpen. As a result, Beliveau will head to the majors to provide relief to the relief corps. The 31-year-old has been excellent for the Clippers this season, holding the opposition scoreless in 8.2 innings pitched while producing a 14:1 K:BB in that span.