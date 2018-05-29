Beliveau was called up from Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday.

Beliveau appeared in five games with the Indians this season before being sent back to Triple-A on May 8. He struggled out of the bullpen, posting a 10.80 ERA and 2.70 WHIP across 3.1 innings. The 31-year-old will look for redemption during his next stint in the big leagues as he figures to be used in relief.

