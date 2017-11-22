Indians' Jeff Beliveau: Signs with Cleveland
Beliveau signed a minor-league deal with an invitation to spring training with the Indians on Wednesday.
Beliveau appeared in 19 games with the Blue Jays in 2017, posting a 7.47 ERA and 1.47 WHIP in 15.2 relief innings. He faired much better during his time with Triple-A Buffalo, and will likely begin his tenure with Cleveland at the club's Triple-A affiliate to start the 2018 campaign, although he will receive an opportunity to make the roster right out of spring training.
