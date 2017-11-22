Beliveau signed a minor-league deal with an invitation to spring training with the Indians on Wednesday.

Beliveau appeared in 19 games with the Blue Jays in 2017, posting a 7.47 ERA and 1.47 WHIP in 15.2 relief innings. He faired much better during his time with Triple-A Buffalo, and will likely begin his tenure with Cleveland at the club's Triple-A affiliate to start the 2018 campaign, although he will receive an opportunity to make the roster right out of spring training.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast