Indians' Jeff Beliveau: Taken off 40-man roster
Beliveau was designated for assignment by the Indians on Friday.
Beliveau turned in a second consecutive mediocre performance against Texas on Thursday, which appeared to have been the determining factor in his removal from the 40-man roster. Over five appearances with Cleveland this season, he has logged a 10.80 ERA and 2.70 WHIP with a 2:4 K:BB in 3.1 innings of work. He will report to Triple-A Columbus unless claimed by another organization.
