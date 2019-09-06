Rodriguez (shoulder) was activated off the 10-day injured list Friday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Rodriguez made six minor-league rehab appearances since mid-August and is good to rejoin the Indians after going down with the right shoulder strain at the start of June. The 26-year-old seems likely to work out of the bullpen for the Indians since he topped out at 45 pitches during the rehab stint.

