Indians' Jefry Rodriguez: Called up ahead of start
The Indians recalled Rodriguez from Triple-A Columbus ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Marlins.
Rodriguez will make his second start for the Tribe as a replacement for Mike Clevinger (back), who is expected to remain out for at least a couple months. Due to a slew of off-days in the Indians' schedule, the Tribe had been able to get by with a four-man rotation temporarily, so Rodriguez was merely sent down to the minors to give the team more roster flexibility. So long as he performs adequately, Rodriguez should stick as the team's fifth starter, given the lack of appealing healthy alternatives within the organization.
