Indians' Jefry Rodriguez: Called up ahead of start
Rodriguez was called up as expected for his spot start Saturday against Kansas City.
The Indians haven't yet decided who will be the long-term replacement for Mike Clevinger (back), but Rodriguez will get at least one chance to impress. Outfielder Carlos Gonzalez is expected to be called up Sunday, however, so Rodriguez's stay may not be long.
