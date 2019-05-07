Rodriguez was called up by Cleveland on Tuesday to start against the White Sox, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Rodriguez has made two starts for Cleveland this season, allowing three runs in 12.2 innings. With Corey Kluber (forearm) and Mike Clevinger (back) both out for quite some time, Rodriguez will be given the opportunity to earn several more starts. Jon Edwards was optioned in a corresponding move.

