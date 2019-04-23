Rodriguez could be called up from Triple-A Columbus to start Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Rodriguez was the choice when the Indians first required a fifth starter back on April 13 as a replacement for the injured Mike Clevinger (back). The 25-year-old acquitted himself well in that outing, limiting the Royals to two runs on five hits over 5.2 innings. Since his last turn at Triple-A came on April 19, Rodriguez would be available Wednesday on his normal four days' rest, making it unlikely that he would be subject to restrictions with his pitch count in a favorable matchup versus a lowly Miami offense.