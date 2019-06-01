Indians' Jefry Rodriguez: Exits with lat tightness
Rodriguez left his start Saturday against the White Sox early due to right lat tightness, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Rodriguez threw just four innings before exiting. He allowed one run on two hits and three walks while striking out three batters. It's not yet clear if his next turn in the rotation is in jeopardy.
