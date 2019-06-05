Rodriguez (shoulder) will be shut down for 2-to-3 weeks before resuming a throwing program, the Associated Press reports.

Rodriguez was diagnosed with a strained right shoulder after exiting his June 1 start and was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday. As anticipated, the right-hander will need more than the minimum amount of time to recover from the shoulder issue, and the Tribe probably won't have a good feel for a potential target date for Rodriguez's return until he's able to throw off a mound without any discomfort. The Indians will first require a replacement in the rotation for Rodriguez on Friday against the Yankees but have yet to announce who will fill the void.