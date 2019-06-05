Indians' Jefry Rodriguez: Facing multi-week absence
Rodriguez (shoulder) will be shut down for 2-to-3 weeks before resuming a throwing program, the Associated Press reports.
Rodriguez was diagnosed with a strained right shoulder after exiting his June 1 start and was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday. As anticipated, the right-hander will need more than the minimum amount of time to recover from the shoulder issue, and the Tribe probably won't have a good feel for a potential target date for Rodriguez's return until he's able to throw off a mound without any discomfort. The Indians will first require a replacement in the rotation for Rodriguez on Friday against the Yankees but have yet to announce who will fill the void.
More News
-
Indians' Jefry Rodriguez: Shifts to injured list•
-
Indians' Jefry Rodriguez: Heading for MRI•
-
Indians' Jefry Rodriguez: Exits with lat tightness•
-
Indians' Jefry Rodriguez: Hit hard in loss•
-
Indians' Jefry Rodriguez: Yields five runs in loss•
-
Indians' Jefry Rodriguez: Tosses up two homers in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade Mailbag: How to move Ramirez
Jose Ramirez is one of the more confounding players in Fantasy in 2019. We've got a few deals...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says he still agrees with Scott White's "sell high" take on Austin Riley, and...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Scott White shares his trade values for each of the top 200 in Head-to-Head points leagues,...
-
Sell high on Austin Riley?
Austin Riley is the talk of the Fantasy Baseball world right now, but there are red flags,...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add off the waiver wire and looks at Monday's winners and...
-
10 players we can't figure out
With the many statistical advancements made over the years, it's rarely a mystery why players...