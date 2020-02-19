Rodriguez will start Saturday in the Indians' spring-training opener against the Reds, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Cleveland has opted to begin their spring schedule by pitching some of their lesser-experienced rotation candidates early on, with Rodriguez set to be followed by Scott Moss on Sunday and Zach Plesac on Monday. Rodriguez posted a 2.92 ERA across his first four starts with the Indians in 2019 before going 0-3 in his final four games following a three-month absence with right shoulder soreness. The 26-year-old right-hander received high-praise from manager Terry Francona regarding his offseason efforts, "Jefry worked so hard and did so much this offseason -- he practically lived out there," Francona said. Rodriguez is scheduled to pitch two innings Saturday and will be followed by Logan Allen, Adam Cimber and Phil Maton among others.