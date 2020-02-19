Indians' Jefry Rodriguez: Gets ball for spring opener
Rodriguez will start Saturday in the Indians' spring-training opener against the Reds, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Cleveland has opted to begin their spring schedule by pitching some of their lesser-experienced rotation candidates early on, with Rodriguez set to be followed by Scott Moss on Sunday and Zach Plesac on Monday. Rodriguez posted a 2.92 ERA across his first four starts with the Indians in 2019 before going 0-3 in his final four games following a three-month absence with right shoulder soreness. The 26-year-old right-hander received high-praise from manager Terry Francona regarding his offseason efforts, "Jefry worked so hard and did so much this offseason -- he practically lived out there," Francona said. Rodriguez is scheduled to pitch two innings Saturday and will be followed by Logan Allen, Adam Cimber and Phil Maton among others.
More News
-
Indians' Jefry Rodriguez: Back from injured list•
-
Indians' Jefry Rodriguez: Throws two perfect innings•
-
Indians' Jefry Rodriguez: Moving rehab to Triple-A•
-
Indians' Jefry Rodriguez: Set to throw Friday•
-
Indians' Jefry Rodriguez: Side session on tap•
-
Indians' Jefry Rodriguez: Close to throwing•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2020 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Strategies for starting pitcher position
You've heard starting pitching is half the game? Well, in 2020, it's even more than that. Scott...
-
Fantasy baseball 2020: Biggest breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Strategies for the outfield position
Making up more than one-third of the entire hitter pool, outfield is the position best equipped...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 2020 guide
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
12-team AL-only Rotisserie auction
Auctions have a way of revealing the scarcities within a player pool, and those scarcities...