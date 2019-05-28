Rodriguez (1-5) gave up seven runs (six earned) on eight hits and three walks while striking out six through 4.1 innings to take the loss against the Red Sox on Monday.

Rodriguez pitched two scoreless innings before the wheels came off, allowing 11 baserunners in his fifth loss of the season. After a solid start to the season, he has allowed fourteen earned runs and three home runs over his last three starts. The right-hander has a 1-5 record with a 4.99 ERA through seven starts this season. Rodriguez will make his next start Saturday against the White Sox.