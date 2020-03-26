Indians' Jefry Rodriguez: Likely headed to Triple-A
Rodriguez was on the outside looking in on a roster spot when spring training was postponed, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
The battle for the final two spots in the rotation was down to Aaron Civale, Zach Plesac and Adam Plutko, according to Bell, and since Plutko is out of options and Rodriguez still has one option year left, Plutko would be the logical long reliever if he misses out on a rotation spot. Rodriguez gave up 10 earned runs in 7.2 innings this spring.
