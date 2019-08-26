Rodriguez (shoulder) will continue his rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Rodriguez has made three rehab appearances over the past 10 days, allowing one run while striking out four across 4.2 innings in those outings. It remains to be seen how many additional rehab appearances Rodriguez will need before being cleared to rejoin the Indians, or what role he'll assume once healthy.

