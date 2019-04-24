Indians' Jefry Rodriguez: Optioned after start
Rodriguez was optioned to Triple-A Columbus following his spot start Wednesday against the Marlins, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports. The right-hander didn't factor into the decision, allowing one run on three hits and two walks while striking out three across seven innings.
Rodriguez held his own in what was his second start of the season for the Indians, but he'll head back to the minors to remain stretched out as the team won't need a fifth starter again until early May. The young righty has allowed just three runs through two starts (12.2 innings) with the big club this season.
