Rodriguez was placed on the 45-day injured list with a right shoulder sprain Wednesday.
The transaction rules the righty out for the remainder of the season, though he hadn't thrown any big-league innings this year, so his absence won't be a particularly significant one. Whether or not he'll be up to full speed for the start of next year's spring training remains to be seen.
