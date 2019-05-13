Rodriguez (1-2) earned the win after allowing three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three over six innings Sunday against the Athletics.

Rodriguez surrendered two runs in the third and another in the sixth, but he would exit the contest with a 5-3 lead. The right-hander has given up three runs or fewer in all four of his starts this season, which is good enough for a 2.92 ERA with 15 strikeouts across 24.2 frames.