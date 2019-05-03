Rodriguez will be called up from Triple-A Columbus and is scheduled to start Tuesday versus the White Sox, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Rodriguez has already filled in as spot starter twice for the Indians this season and pitched well with a 2.13 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 6:2 K:BB over 12.2 innings. Corey Kluber (forearm) and Mike Clevinger (back) are now both on the injured list, which could open up a more extended opportunity in the rotation for the 25-year-old.