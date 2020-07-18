Rodriguez was sent to the Indians' alternate training site Saturday while battling lower back pain, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Rodriguez's lower back pain has prevented him from ramping up his workload over the last two weeks, and he'll head to the team's Lake County facility to continue his recovery ahead of the regular season. It's unclear how much time he'll miss as a result, but the move likely guarantees that he won't be part of Cleveland's bullpen to begin the season. The right-hander gave up 10 earned runs over 7.2 innings during spring training.